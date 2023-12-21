Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Subscribe: $6 for 6 months
Karl Matchett

Sports reporter@karlmatchett

Karl Matchett is a sports reporter for The Independent, predominantly covering domestic and European football as well as Formula E. He joined on a full-time basis in 2021 after more than two years freelancing for the publication, with a 10-year career also including football coverage for ITV, Bleacher Report, Sky Sports and CNN.

Football

Football

Klopp announces shock decision to resign from Liverpool

<p>Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher </p>
Football

Liverpool cup specialist facing repeat dilemma ahead of Wembley return

<p>Girona are flying in LaLiga this term, with Artem Dovbyk (left) scoring six in eight starts or one every 109 minutes</p>
Football

How Girona shocked Spain to climb to the top of LaLiga

Football

Van Dijk holds key to trophies - is he still the best defender around?

Formula E

<p>Formula E heads to Saudi Arabia this weekend </p>
Formula E

Does Formula E’s Saudi deal secure its future or abandon its ethos?

Formula E

Usain Bolt on the grid as Porsche triumph: Formula E returns in Mexico

Formula E

AI and a lost race: How Formula E must turn questions into progression

<p>Fire breaks out at a Formula E pre-season testing event in Valencia</p>
Formula E

Formula E preseason hit by further disruption after fire

<p>Jurgen Klopp has criticised the scheduling in England (Peter Byrne/PA)</p>
Football

What is VAR, how does it work and what are the biggest problems?

<p>Ipswich and Leeds are among those fighting for automatic promotion </p>
Football

What every Championship team needs to win promotion to Premier League

Football

Medical emergency halts restart of Aston Villa’s European semi-final

<p>Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates securing the Championship title</p>
Football

Leicester celebrate Championship title as Maresca plots PL return

Football

FPL GW35: Isak, Kluivert and five transfer tips for this week

<p>Inter celebrate winning a 20th Serie A title after beating rivals Milan </p>
Football

Inter Milan win 20th Serie A title with derby victory over AC Milan

LiveFootball

Atalanta vs Liverpool LIVE: Europa League reaction as Reds exit Europe

Football

Bellingham reveals secret to ‘massive reward’ of Champions League semi

Football

Arsenal criticised as they ‘come up short again’ in Bayern defeat

Football

FPL GW34: Jota, Jesus and five transfer tips for this week

<p>A big year ahead for (clockwise from top left) Simone Biles, Harry Kane, Dina Asher-Smith, Iga Swiatek, Jos Buttler and Max Verstappen </p>
Sport

Sport calendar 2024: Paris Olympics, men’s Euros and much more

Golf

Masters tee times: Round 4 groups and schedule

Football

Reynolds heralds wild ride as Wrexham earn second straight promotion

Football

Football

Premier League agree to use semi-automated offside technology in 24/25

Football

Burnley blow in relegation fight with Kompany to serve touchline ban

<p>Min Woo Lee at the Masters </p>
Golf

Min Woo Lee broke finger before The Masters - but is playing anyway

<p>Kane in action against Arsenal </p>
Football

Should Harry Kane have been sent-off against Arsenal?

Football

UCL ties to go ahead with Uefa ‘aware of alleged threats’ from Isis

Football

Football

Five talking points from Man United’s draw with Liverpool

Football

Spurs confirm match is on after murder investigation on nearby road

Football

Football

Football

Football

Palmer reacts to ‘madness’ of late winner for Chelsea against Man Utd

Football

<p>Liverpool fans at Anfield </p>
Football

Perfect home form must come as standard to triumph in title fight

Football

FPL GW31: Rice, Salah and five transfer tips for players to sign

<p>Harry Kane is top scorer in the Bundesliga </p>
Football

Man City vs Arsenal isn’t the only huge game - here are 4 more

<p>Brennan Johnson could be key to getting Wales to Euro 2024 </p>
Football

Two decisive factors Wales must exploit to beat Poland to Euro 2024

<p>Brennan Johnson could be key to getting Wales to Euro 2024 </p>
Football

<p>Vinicius Junior cried during the press conference as he spoke of the abuse </p>
Football

Brazil star Vinicius Jr left crying talking on racist abuse in Spain

Football

Kane and Palmer latest England absences amid mounting injury crisis

<p>England captain Harry Kane with Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford </p>
Football

Rashford or Grealish? Which forwards will miss out on Euro 2024 squad?

<p>Wales are two games from Euro 2024 </p>
Football

Wales face a third-generation problem to make it to Euro 2024

Football

Liverpool confirm sporting director as post-Klopp revamp continues

Football

FPL GW29: Five transfer tips for players to sign this week

Football

Carragher explains how Man City exploited Liverpool on set pieces

Football

Liverpool vs Man City player ratings as Virgil van Dijk impresses

Football

Now or never for Luton in bid for improbable Premier League survival

Football

FPL GW28: Five transfer tips for players to sign this week

Football

FPL GW27: Solanke and five transfer tips for players to sign this week

Football

<p>Endo could win more trophies this season than in his entire career to date </p>
Football

Endo’s Wembley masterclass completes rapid redemption arc at Liverpool

Football

Liverpool finally find a way to end improbable cup final affliction

<p>Tilal Al Khalediah won the Al Mneefah Cup </p>
SPONSORED

Tilal Al Khalediah triumphs as Saudi Cup weekend opens in Riyadh

Football

Inter earn narrow lead over Atletico as Dortmund are held at PSV

Football

<p>Oliver Glasner will take charge of Crystal Palace after Roy Hodgson stepped down</p>
Football

Glasner appointed Palace manager after Hodgson resigns before key game

Football

FPL GW26: Havertz and five transfer tips for players to sign this week

Football

Amid Liverpool concerns, one thing is keeping trophy hopes alive

<p>Mo Salah came off the bench to inspire Liverpool </p>
Football

Salah serves immediate notice of intent – but victory comes at a cost

Football

FPL GW25: Martinelli and five tips for players to sign this week

<p>Roy Hodgson was taken ill during training </p>
Football

Hodgson ‘stable’ in hospital after being taken ill amid sack rumours

Football

Kundananji sets record as most expensive transfer in women’s football

Football

Sebastien Haller, the cancer survivor who became an Afcon hero

Formula E

Formula E makes two key moves to secure future

<p>Victor Osimhen celebrates after Nigeria defeated South Africa in the African Cup of Nations semi-final </p>
Football

Ivory Coast need a hero but Nigeria’s superstar can spoil their party

Football

FPL GW24: Watkins, Diaz and five tips for players to sign this week

Football

Football

Ceferin takes aim at former Uefa ally after announcing shock departure

Football

Nigeria handed unexpected chance to end decade of missed opportunities

<p>A 120th-minute quarter-final winner against Mali is celebrated by incredulous Ivory Coast players</p>
Football

Resurrected Ivory Coast got an Afcon reprieve – now they could win it

Football

Can Liverpool write off a bad day or did defeat reveal critical flaws?

Football

LiveFootball

Nigeria vs Angola LIVE: Super Eagles win Afcon QF after Lookman goal

Football

Kessie helps Ivory Coast knock out Afcon holders Senegal on penalties

Football

Liverpool confirm stance on timescale to replace Klopp as manager

Football

Xabi Alonso responds to Liverpool job ‘speculation’

Football

Alexander-Arnold decision imminent as Liverpool injury list eases

Football

Carabao Cup remains a unique obstacle for clubs outside the elite

Football

Carabao Cup: Is there extra time in semi-finals?

<p>Mohamed Salah is Egypt’s second-highest scorer of all time </p>
Football

Salah has one last page of history to write at the Afcon with Egypt

<p>Jaguar TCS Racing are one of 11 teams lining up for the season opener in Mexico City on Sunday </p>
Formula E

Season 10 an opportunity not to be missed - even for Formula E itself

Formula E

Formula E Season 10 schedule and how to buy tickets for London E-Prix

Football

Ex-United man joins Villarreal - just months after failed move

<p>Darwin Nunez scored against Burnley last time out </p>
Football

FPL GW 20: Nunez, Toti and five players to consider for transfers

Football

Fernandes insists Man United players unaffected by Ineos deal

Football

West Ham vs Man United player ratings: Paqueta stars as Hammers win

<p>Ollie Watkins has inspired Aston Villa to a remarkable position </p>
Football

Can Ollie Watkins really fire Aston Villa to a Champions League place?

Football

Man City’s not-so-secret weapon gives vital boost to trophy hopes

Football

<p>Ollie Watkins has inspired Aston Villa to a remarkable position </p>
Football

Football

Football

FPL GW18: Palmer, Olise and five players to consider for transfers

Football

Late goals put Liverpool top - key duo at the back can keep them there

<p>Jermaine Jenas will be a lead presenter for Formula E on TNT Sports, starting in January </p>
Formula E

Why Jenas has ‘unique’ skillset to see Formula E thrive in 2024

<p>Spain’s Jon Rahm becomes the second current major champion on the LIV circuit </p>
Golf

Masters champion Jon Rahm confirms move to LIV Golf in £450m deal

F1

FIA drop investigation into Toto Wolff and wife Susie

Football

The defining trait which Everton and Newcastle share this season

Football

Van Dijk imperious as Liverpool rediscover impact of winning away

Football

Trent in midfield isn’t Liverpool’s problem – finding the solution is

