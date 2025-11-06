Interest rates live: Bank of England to vote on potential cut today
The current base rate is 4% but analysts are split over whether another cut is incoming
The Bank of England (BoE) could be set to reduce interest rates today after inflation stuck lower than expected last month, along with jobs data showing vacancies are still falling. That has led some economists, including from Barclays and Goldman Sachs, to predict the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members will vote to move from 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent.
It is far from a sure thing, with others including RSM UK still backing a cautious approach which sees the MPC hold this time and consider a rates cut for December, while even those predicting a cut still think the vote will be split significantly.
It’s worth noting that any cut or subsequent bond market movements is unlikely to impact Rachel Reeves’ upcoming Budget in terms of government headroom, as the OBR takes rates from a set date period which has almost certainly already passed.
Interest rates: Fourth cut incoming?
Here’s a view of what we’ve had so far in interest rates over the past few years, from the start of 2021 onwards.
The cost of living crisis and rapid rise of inflation across 2022 and 2023 saw interest rates rise quickly to try and stem the tide of that inflation, and though there were 14 raises in total across that period, the BoE did come in for criticism for not doing enough, or not doing it fast enough.
Rates peaked at 5.25 per cent and stayed there for a full year, before the rate-cutting cycle started in August 2024.
Five cuts later we’re down to 4 per cent, but inflation has stayed higher for longer than expected so the cuts haven’t come as quick as some would have wanted - such as businesses, homeowners and the government, as lower rates tend to see productivity upticks.
When were interest rates last cut?
If we do see a cut today, it will be the fourth one of the year and the sixth overall in this rate-cutting cycle, which started back in August 2024.
The MPC has largely held a “once per quarter” approach to cuts, with 25 basis points knocked off each time in February, May and August so far this year.
If a fourth cut arrives - either today or in December - it will be the first time since 2008 that five rate cuts in the same year have been announced.
Interest rates today: Who, when and what
OK let’s lay out the basics so you know for later on.
Who: Interest rates are the domain of the Bank of England - specifically, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members. There are nine of them and they vote on rate changes.
When: Today at noon. The next one is December 18, then there’s not another until February 2026.
What: The current base rate (what we call ‘the interest rate’) is 4%. The MPC members will vote on whether to keep it the same, raise it or cut it. Usually cuts/raises will be by 0.25% (called 25 basis points) but it’s far from unheard of to be double that or other figures when necessary.
Interest rates, money and business news live - 6 November
Morning all, another busy day in store with the Bank of England’s latest MPC vote the headline story.
That’s later on but we’ll bring you all the analysts’ views ahead of the vote, as well as the latest business news and everything affecting your personal finances.
