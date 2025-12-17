Best savings accounts before interest rates are cut pre-Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Last month was an eventful one for all things money and finance – not least of all the Budget and a Bank of England vote which saw the interest rate held at 4 per cent.

However, there’s another vote coming up on 18 December and it’s widely expected the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will this time vote to cut to 3.75 per cent – meaning it’s more important than ever to make sure your cash is earning a decent rate of interest while it can.

Here’s our regular roundup of the best-paying savings accounts of different types, including cash ISAs.

Rates and products are correct at the time of writing, but always check that a product is right for your circumstances before opening. And remember, it’s very likely many accounts will either become unavailable or will change their rate on offer soon after the interest rate cut, if they haven’t already done so.

Best cash ISAs

There’s been a huge battle to secure cash ISA customers this year and that’s not likely to change given the Budget revealed future limits to depositing money into cash ISAs. However, not all cash ISAs are created equally at the moment, so it’s vital you make sure you check any conditions attached to them before opening and transferring or paying in your money.

eToro currently have the highest rate we can find, at 4.65 per cent, after opening their new cash ISA product. But there are a few things to note. Firstly, like many others, it carries a 12-month boost so the rate will drop after that considerably – so ensure you mark your calendar to switch elsewhere whenever your bonus expires on any cash ISA.

Also, to get the bonus with eToro, you’ve got to make sure you keep a minimum of £500 in the account for a full year and make sure you don’t make more than three withdrawals. If you can’t guarantee that, this might not be for you – the underlying rate is far lower. Finally, with eToro, note that the interest rate is not quite the same as with other banks, as it’s linked to a money market fund (an investment fund in low-risk assets like bonds) rather than the BoE base rate. This can change without notice.

Trading 212 is the next highest at 4.52 per cent if you sign up using our exclusive code. The full amount includes a bonus of 0.67 per cent, which is for one year and is for current-year contributions only; transfers in are allowed and there are unlimited withdrawals allowed. As with almost every other cash ISA, the underlying rate is variable, so will go up and down with the Bank of England’s MPC votes.





Plum is next in line with 4.49 per cent, but this is another account which you need to be sure suits your needs first – the bonus is a much larger one of 1.7 per cent, which you won’t get if you don’t meet all the conditions. The most notable of these is that you have to keep the ISA for a full 12 months with them, otherwise you’ll lose that bonus interest. Also to note, Plum isn’t a bank, so your money is held with Lloyds, Citibank and others – this is perfectly fine and normal, but make sure you’re within FSCS limits with them. Update: this appears to have dropped to 4.28 per cent, making it not currently competitive anyway.

Moneybox is our final pick, offering 4.47 per cent, and in simpler terms, keep at least £500 in and a maximum of three withdrawals. The bonus rate of 0.77 per cent lasts a year. If you need more than three withdrawals, you’d be better with their Open Access Cash ISA, which is 4.27 per cent including the bonus, but offers unlimited withdrawals. Update: this has dropped to 4.00 per cent ahead of the BoE interest rate cut.

Best easy access savings accounts

Most of the easy access savings accounts are not as complex: sometimes you’ll need to open a normal current account with the company to get access to the savings rate, but there’s no obligation to use it unless stated.

Chase offer 4.5 per cent via their saver account, including a 12-month bonus, and is for new customers only. You have to open the savings account within 30 days of opening the current account (which you don’t need to use but offers cashback as a perk).

Cahoot offer a “Simple Saver” with 4.4 per cent and other than a £500,000 limit, that’s really all you need to know. They also offer a Sunny Day Saver at 5.00 per cent which pays interest on balances up to £3,000 but not over that. It lasts 12 months and you have to choose interest paid monthly or yearly - can’t be changed after.

Chip offers new customers a rate of 4.37 per cent for 12 months with three penalty-free withdrawals, or slightly lower 4.35 per cent for instant access.

Best accounts for specific circumstances

Two additional ones to note that aren’t quite as easy access for everybody:

Monument Bank have a 4.51 per cent rate, but the minimum opening balance is £25,000.

And while not an easy access account, if you know you won’t need cash immediately, OakNorth Bank pays 4.54 per cent but you have to give 95 days’ notice to get your cash. This rate tracks above the BoE rate, so if they do cut, you’ll still be on a higher rate than most. Update: this has dropped to 4.47 per cent.

Fixed-term accounts

Finally, let’s look at the best one and two-year fixed-term savings accounts on the market right now.

If you’re considering using a fixed product, it’s best to move before they are taken off the market, which may be the case if the BoE rate cut becomes near-certain – and they certainly are likely to disappear afterwards. The benefit is that you get the rate guaranteed for the full term; the downside is you can’t usually access your money before the term finishes. If you get a two-year (or longer), remember the interest paid impacts your savings allowance from that year all at once.

Investec’s one-year fix offers 4.5 per cent and you have seven days after opening it to put your money in. Update: this is now 4.35 per cent.

Kent Reliance offer 4.42 per cent for two-year fixes.