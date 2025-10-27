Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Employment vacancies across the UK fell to the lowest level of the year so far as one expert warned Britain is on the verge of a jobs crisis.

Research by jobs search engine Adzuna found vacancies fell by 2.4 per cent in September, down to 826,205 open positions.

But roles in retail are on the rise, as businesses look ahead to Christmas. About 2.5 per cent of all vacancies were for Christmas jobs, totalling more than 20,000 roles, with retail openings rising more than 8 per cent compared to August.

Consultancy, press relations and marketing were among the fields showing sharp decline in roles as firms appear to focus on the most important core offerings of their businesses, rather than adding supplementary positions. Overall, total roles are more than 4 per cent down on a year ago.

Despite those downturns in numbers, companies appear prepared to pay more for the right person, with advertised salaries up 8.8 per cent. However, even with that increase, more than half of listings still omitted salary details.

( AFP via Getty Images )

Adzuna’s Andrew Hunter said firms taking longer to ensure the right candidate, coupled with fewer vacancies on offer, meant jobseekers had “more competition and a tougher fight for each role.” It is estimated there are more than two jobseekers for each vacancy on average, with firms taking an average of 37.3 days to fill a position.

The latest figures have seen the CEO of another recruitment site, CV-Library, pen an open letter to Rachel Reeves to warn of an impending tipping point for economic growth if businesses are not backed in the upcoming Budget.

Urging the chancellor to deliver a “pro-jobs budget in November”, Lee Biggins said the UK is “on the verge of a jobs crisis” and laid out a five-point plan of principles for the government to follow to boost employment.

“Unemployment has rocketed to 4.7 per cent, the highest in four years, and businesses are in retreat, rowing back on investment in the face of higher employment costs and a lack of economic confidence. The number of job vacancies has declined for the last 37 consecutive quarters,” read the letter.

“If the country is serious about growth – once its number one priority – then the absolute foundation for that is jobs. More people in work boosts tax receipts and national productivity, cuts welfare costs and provides opportunities for millions to improve their wages and standard of living.”

The five points asked for were to stop burdening businesses with taxes, cutting hiring and compliance red tape, tax relief and other hiring incentives for SMEs, a new, balanced employment rights framework and incentivising investment in “job-rich” sectors such as hospitality and construction.