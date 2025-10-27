Boost to homeowners as three major lenders lower mortgage rates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeowners looking to renew their mortgages before the end of the year have received a boost, with two major lenders reducing the interest rates on some deals.

Despite the Bank of England maintaining the base rate at 4 per cent and not being expected by most analysts to alter it before December at the earliest, there remains movement in the wider market around both savings and mortgages.

Last week Zopa bank brought out an inflation-beating 4.75 per cent easy access savings account and now some households have another positive to consider, with lowered rates on mortgage deals.

Barclays announced five five-year products with newly lowered rates, ranging from 60 per cent to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), with the lowest interest rate among those coming in at 3.91 per cent.

HSBC did not announce exact cuts but reduced a raft of products on residential mortgages, with Santander then following suit with lowered fixed rates of as much as 0.36 per cent to some three-year fixes.

More tha 400,000 homeowners will be finishing their fixed-term deals before the end of 2025, mortgage and finance expert Jo Hodgson told The Independent, with the vast majority likely to need to renew those agreements.

Those who took out two-year deals initially will find interest rates lower this time around - but those coming to the end of post-Covid purchases on five-year fixes will be preparing for a rise in payments.

This month’s lower-than-expected inflation reading has potentially paved the way for the Bank of England to lower interest rates further in the coming months, but few expect more than one cut at the very most in the next three months, meaning swap rates - which mortgage deals are based on - have already priced in most potential movements.

“There are early positive signs for mortgage rates after the rate of inflation for September held steady, undershooting expectation,” David Hollingworth from L&C Mortgages said.

“Hopes that inflation may have peaked at a lower level than expected has opened the door to a reduction in the Bank of England base rate before the end of the year. As market forecasting has improved, swap rates have fallen further which should give lenders the chance to improve their fixed rates.

“We know that once there are moves from some of the big players, it will inevitably lead to others following suit. If the more positive outlook in the markets holds firm we could see another series of repricing moves that will cut fixed rate pricing.

“However, with the Budget to come it’s hard to predict where sentiment could head from here. That’s already brought some borrower anxiety into play and so there’s still a strong case for taking a rate now and keeping a close eye on market movement from here. That will give security but still allow a jump to a lower rate before completion if we see further improvements.”