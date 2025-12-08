Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Good news for homeowners as mortgage rates fall to 3.5%

UK mortgage interest rates have dipped to around 3.5 per cent
UK mortgage interest rates have dipped to around 3.5 per cent (Getty/iStock)
  • Major lenders, including Santander and Nationwide, have significantly reduced mortgage rates, with some deals now as low as 3.51 per cent.
  • The average two- and five-year fixed mortgage deals have dropped below 5 per cent, marking their lowest point since September 2022.
  • This reduction is attributed to lenders competing for business in a stalled property market and anticipation of a potential Bank of England base rate cut.
  • While the most competitive headline rates often apply to specific loan-to-value arrangements, the overall trend indicates increased choice and improved affordability for consumers.
  • Experts forecast that mortgage rates will continue to decline into 2026, with sub-4 per cent mortgages becoming more widely available, despite regional variations in property price movements.
