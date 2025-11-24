Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How much the state pension is set to rise by next year

  • The state pension is set to increase by over £550 annually from April next year, due to the triple lock mechanism.
  • This rise, based on 4.7% earnings growth, will bring the full new state pension to £12,534 per year, an increase of £561.
  • The increased state pension will mean recipients are very close to the frozen personal allowance of £12,570, potentially leading to more pensioners paying income tax on minimal additional income.
  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, confirmed the government's commitment to the triple lock, aiming to provide security for pensioners.
  • The proximity of the state pension to the personal allowance creates a significant political and economic challenge for the government, particularly as the allowance is frozen until 2028.
