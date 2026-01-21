Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Donald Trump’s alleged link to the Beckham family feud

Nicola Peltz reluctant to pose for Beckham family red carpet photo in resurfaced footage
  • Victoria Beckham reportedly organised a separate engagement party for her son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz in 2020.
  • This decision was made because Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, had invited Donald Trump and other Republicans to the main celebration.
  • A source indicated to The Sunday Mirror at the time that Victoria believed many of her liberal friends would not attend an event with Trump present.
  • Victoria then consequently planned a separate gathering in the UK.
  • It comes amid an explosive family feud with the Beckhams, as Brooklyn has accused his parents, David and Victoria, of attempting to sabotage his marriage.
