Victoria Beckham praises Brooklyn's 'beautiful wedding' before family feud erupted

Victoria Beckham praised her son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz as “beautiful” in a resurfaced clip from 2022 before the family’s feud came to light.

On Monday (19 January), the eldest son of David and Victoria issued a statement describing his parents as “controlling,” claiming they have been trying to ruin his relationship.

On his Instagram stories, he announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.

Appearing on The Today Show in October, 2022, Victoria said: “As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?”

The Beckham family has not responded to Brooklyn’s comments.