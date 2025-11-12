New move to ban coaches from ‘most beautiful village in England’
- Cotswold village officials in Bibury have opened a consultation to decide on a permanent ban for tourist coaches.
- The village, described as “the most beautiful village in England”, attracts thousands of visitors, causing severe traffic congestion and safety risks.
- Temporary restrictions were introduced in May, closing parking bays and installing public bus stop clearways to improve safety for passengers.
- The proposals, supported by the Bibury One group, aim to reduce congestion, enhance safety, and protect the village's unique character.
- The consultation, which also includes plans for loading bays and disabled parking, is open until 3 December.