Cotswolds village considers permanent coach ban due to overtourism

Council officials from a Cotswold village have opened a consultation to decide whether tourist coaches should be permanently banned.

Bibury, described by William Morris as “the most beautiful village in England”, is famous for its row of 17th-century weavers’ cottages and charming water meadow.

Home to around 600 residents, the Gloucestershire hamlet attracts thousands of visitors every year, but its narrow roads and lack of formal parking controls have led to severe traffic congestion and safety risks.

In summer, the picturesque hamlet can see as many as 20,000 visitors in a single weekend and up to 50 coaches.

Pictures taken in 2024 showed tourists attempting to leap over fences of private homes, clambering over stone garden walls and leaning against ancient buildings to get photographs and selfies.

Following a trial period in the summer, Gloucestershire County Council is now considering permanent restrictions on coaches entering the village.

Temporary restrictions on coaches were introduced in May, with parking bays in the centre of the village closed and new public bus stop clearways installed.

Speaking to the BBC, councillors explained that these areas would be safer for dropping-off and picking-up passengers and would reduce the risk of danger from “unsafe coach manoeuvres”.

Plans to make the changes permanent are supported by a group called Bibury One, which includes representatives from the local community, parish councillors, coach and tour operators, the county council, and Gloucestershire Constabulary.

One resident, Mark Honeyball, told the BBC that he was kicked in the stomach and punched in the face following a clash with visitors over parking in 2024.

Councillor Lisa Spivey, leader of the council, said: “Bibury is one of the Cotswolds’ most iconic destinations, but its popularity has created real challenges.

“These proposals aim to make the village safer, reduce congestion and protect its unique character.”

Additional proposals include implementing a loading bay and disabled parking spaces, along with extended yellow line restrictions to prevent parking problems elsewhere.

A survey on the proposed plans opened on 10 November and will run until 3 December.

