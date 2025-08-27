Cotswolds tourists should travel in ‘smaller vehicles’, say councillors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Cotswolds councillor has called for tourists to travel in “smaller vehicles” to one of the area’s most popular villages.

Bibury Parish Council is continuing to fight against the coachloads of tourists that descend daily on the picturesque hamlet.

The village, which can attract up to 20,000 tourists each weekend, implemented new restrictions on coach access in May.

Gloucestershire County Council rolled out the temporary traffic management trial to “prevent accidents and ensure Bibury remains a welcoming and safe destination for all.”

New parking restrictions include designated drop-off zones for coaches and penalties for vehicles that do not comply.

Former chair of Bibury Parish Council, Craig Chapman, previously said: “As a consequence of the lack of infrastructure, road narrowness and the disruptive and unsafe location of the two existing coach bays, it is a fact that Bibury is not a suitable destination for larger coaches.”

Councillor Brian Skarda, Craig Chapman and Mark Honeyball said that the new bus drop-off points were “working moderately well but needed tweaking” at a parish council meeting in July.

They added that an unloading bay for the popular Trout Farm, more disabled space and additional signage at bus stops were required as the scheme was not working without the presence of an enforcement officer.

Lisa Spivey, county council leader, said: “The trial operating in the village allows for the drop-off and pick-up of passengers by coaches and has been supported by a significant increase in parking enforcement,” reported BBC News.

She added: “The Cotswolds, and Gloucestershire as a whole, has many, many fantastic places to visit and we'd encourage visitors to check out the offering in other parts of the county, and that if Bibury is on your list, to visit in a smaller vehicle more suited to the historic narrow streets.”

The new scheme will run for another month, with a ban on large coaches to be discussed at the council’s next meeting with Highways.

According to the parking working group, alternative coach parking “would not be encouraged” by the council; instead, a holding area with a permitted waiting time was suggested.

The village, often described as England’s “most beautiful”, is home to around 600 people.

Previously, up to 50 coaches of tourists arrived daily at the destination, famed for its row of 17th-century cottages on Arlington Row.

