Picturesque English village trials new restrictions after visitor influx

A picturesque Cotswold village, which attracts up to 20,000 tourists each weekend, is implementing new restrictions on coach access.

From Friday, Gloucestershire County Council will roll out a temporary traffic management trial in Bibury, a well-known destination in the Cotswolds, altering how visitors arrive in the village centre.

Currently, up to 50 coaches park in the village daily.

The trial will see the existing coach bays temporarily closed and replaced with designated bus stops for safer drop-off and pick-up.

The county council said it had worked with local coach operators, businesses, and the community to introduce the trial after tensions between tourists and residents escalated, with one villager claiming to have had his foot run over by a Range Rover in a parking dispute.

The village in the Cotswolds, once described by Artist William Morris as the “most beautiful village in England”, is home to just 700 people

open image in gallery Group of tourists visiting the popular Cotswold village of Bibury ( Getty/iStock )

Newly-appointed county council leader Lisa Spivey, who represents the South Cerney division, said: “The safety of our residents and visitors is paramount.

“We’ve seen an increase in unsafe coach movements, particularly reversing into bays without proper guidance, which poses a serious risk to pedestrians and other road users.

“This trial is a proactive step to prevent accidents and ensure Bibury remains a welcoming and safe destination for all.”

The council is urging visitors to park responsibly and use designated parking areas.

open image in gallery Tourists near the Swan Inn at Bibury ( David Davies/PA )

“Irresponsible parking not only endangers others but also detracts from the charm and accessibility of this historic village,” a council spokesperson said.

“Any vehicles not parked in compliance with parking restrictions will risk being issued with a parking penalty charge notice.”

As part of the trial, car parking will also be suspended opposite the trout farm to provide a safe area for coaches to drop off and pick up customers.

Visitors arriving by car are encouraged to use the pay and display car park at the trout farm or on the street, which offers unrestricted parking.

Numbers of tourists have increased in recent years thanks to social media influencers promoting the village as a lazy get-away from major cities such as London.