The worst UK retailers offering ‘dud’ Black Friday deals revealed
- Consumer champion Which? has warned Black Friday shoppers about misleading deals, finding that eight out of ten products on offer were not at their best price during the sales event.
- An analysis of 175 home, tech, and health appliances across eight major retailers revealed that 83 per cent were cheaper or the same price outside the four-week Black Friday sales period last year.
- John Lewis was identified as having the most 'dud deals', with 94 per cent of its analysed products available at the same or a lower price at another time, and 56 per cent being cheaper elsewhere.
- Other retailers, including Very (93 per cent), Amazon (88 per cent), AO (85 per cent), and Argos (79 per cent), also offered a high percentage of deals that were not the best available price, while Richer Sounds performed comparatively better.
- Which? highlighted instances where retailers inflated Recommended Retail Prices (RRPs) to make discounts appear more generous, advising consumers to research thoroughly and not be swayed by clever marketing.