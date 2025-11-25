Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Black Friday shoppers should be wary of jumping on deals this November, consumer champion Which? has warned, as it finds hundreds of offerings that are not all that they seem.

Eight in 10 products on offer over Black Friday are not available at their best price at the shopping event this year, researchers found, despite its reputation as the best time of the year to bag a bargain.

Comparing prices on 175 home, tech, and health appliances from eight major retailers, Which? reveals that 83 per cent were cheaper or at least the same price on at least one occasion outside of the four-week Black Friday sales period last year.

Of the eight retailers evaluated, John Lewis was identified as having the most “dud deals”, with 94 per cent of its products analysed being available at least at the same price at another point in the year.

Strikingly, more than half (56 per cent) were available at a lower price point at some other time.

open image in gallery Of the eight retailers evaluated, John Lewis was identified as the most ‘dud deals’ ( Getty Images )

Researchers gave the example of a Samsung Vacuum Cleaner, which was £350 at John Lewis on Black Friday, but had been £299 for 29 days in May and June 2024.

This had risen to £399 for 35 days in August-September, before jumping to £500 during the first week of October.

Another John Lewis deal saw a Samsung washing machine priced at £399 on Black Friday, despite it being the same price or cheaper on 108 occasions prior to the sale, and 115 after (over half of the year).

Also named as offering questionable Black Friday savings was Very, where 93 per cent of deals were the same price or cheaper outside of the sales event.

The ranking of other retailers included put Amazon next, at 88 per cent of deals, then AO (85 per cent) and Argos (79 per cent).

The best performer was Richer Sounds – although 55 per cent of its products were at least the same price at another time – suggesting “a higher likelihood of genuine deals,” Which? says.

Tech retailer Currys made a 2024 pledge that no sale products would be cheaper in the six months prior to the Black Friday period, which was upheld. However, 84 per cent of its products were cheaper or the same price in the six months following the sale event.

open image in gallery Black Friday shoppers have been urged to double check Black Friday prices (Lauren Hurley/PA) ( PA Archive )

The investigation also uncovered examples of retailers selecting a Recommended Retail Prices (RRPs) to compare to the sale price which would make the deal “appear more generous”.

Which? gives the example of an Oral B electric toothbrush for sale at Boots, on sale for £25, and advertised as “save £25, RRP £50”. However, The product was cheaper or the same price for more than 96 per cent of the year, and the £50 RRP only in place for 13 days in the six months prior to the sale.

Reena Sewraz, Which? retail editor said: "Our research exposes the harsh truth: for the majority of shoppers, Black Friday is a false economy. Retailers are relying on hype and urgency to push products that are the same price, or even cheaper, at other times of the year.

“There are good deals to be found but they can be few and far between. Our experts sift through thousands of deals every day during the sales to hand-pick genuine deals on products we think are worth buying. Our advice is simple: take your time, don’t be fooled by clever marketing and do your research.”

A John Lewis spokesperson said: “Our customers can find brilliant deals with us all year round, but our Black Friday event brings together a unique breadth and volume of offers that can’t be found at any other time of year - and is especially popular as customers prepare for Christmas.

“And with our Never Knowingly Undersold brand promise - which matches prices with 25 leading retailers - customers can have absolute confidence that they are getting fantastic value.”

open image in gallery Black Friday 2024 offers at retail giant Amazon were cheaper for 88 per cent of products at other times in the year, Which? said ( Getty Images )

An Amazon spokesperson said: "We offer customers great value all year round through everyday price-matching that ensures our prices are as low or lower than other relevant retailers on products sold by Amazon, as well as through fantastic seasonal deal events like Black Friday.

“While Which? analysed just 24 products, Amazon's Black Friday event offered hundreds of thousands of deals to customers in the UK.”

An AO spokesperson said: “Customers know that Black Friday is now at least a month-long promotion and isn’t a single day. It’s still a brilliant time to buy and gives customers the opportunity to snap up a deal ahead of Christmas.

“That shouldn’t mean we can't offer strong value year-round too - as these findings show, there’s great deals to be had at other times too. We welcome scrutiny that helps customers make informed choices, and our focus remains the same, delivering great value every day of the year, not just on Black Friday."

An Argos spokesperson said: “We believe our customers should not feel pressured into a time-sensitive purchase and Which?'s report shows our Black Friday Price Promise in action. Last year we offered Black Friday badged deals from 1st November and assured customers that these products were their lowest price for the last six months and would not be available for less before 25th December."

A Boots Spokesperson said: “We know that our customers enjoy making genuine savings on their shopping at Boots, whether that is through our Black Friday deals or our packed programme of promotions that run all year round. In 2024 we offered discounts on over 20,000 products across the Black Friday period. Being part of that promotional programme does not preclude those lines from being on offer at other times throughout the year, as we strive to deliver great value for money for our customers every day.”

A Curry’s spokesperson said: “We’re proud to be recognised for our Black Friday pricing transparency and share Which?’s commitment in holding the industry to a higher standard.

“Restoring consumer confidence has been a key focus for us and it’s disappointing to see that others in the industry are still falling short. More work needs to be done in ensuring customers get the best, most trusted Black Friday deals on the high street.

“For 2025, we’re making Black Friday special again, by leading the charge and promising something no other major tech retailer has offered before: ‘Our Lowest Ever Price’ Black Friday event will guarantee that every Black Friday deal will be at its lowest ever price – customers will never have seen it cheaper at Currys.”

A spokesperson from The Very Group commented: “We’re committed to delivering great value across our department store all year round. Promotions are important to our customers and Black Friday is just one of the many key calendar moments when we showcase some of our best deals.”

A Richer Sounds spokesperson said: “Last year (as in previous years), to be transparent with our customers, we had a disclaimer on our website from early November until the close of our Black Friday promotion to say that anything marked as ‘Fantastic Black Friday Value’ may have been at a lower price, previously, but we were happy it still represented fantastic value. Where we marked up items as ‘our lowest price ever!’ they meant just that – we’d never sold an item for less. The market may move after Black Friday and if this is the case, we will always look to pass any extra savings on to our customers.

“Supplier-led promotional periods happen throughout the year, but we’re confident that given the market conditions which influence retail prices, Black Friday remains the best time for consumers to pick up a bargain.”