New ‘breakthrough’ treatment could radically change cancer patients’ care
- An experimental non-surgical treatment called Inlexzo has demonstrated strong results in fighting BCG-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
- Developed by Janssen Research and Development, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, Inlexzo offers a potential alternative to bladder removal surgery for this difficult-to-treat cancer.
- The treatment involves an outpatient procedure where a small, drug-releasing system is inserted into the bladder, slowly releasing the chemotherapy drug gemcitabine over several weeks.
- Clinical trials showed that Inlexzo eliminated tumours in 82 per cent of patients whose cancer had previously resisted other treatments.
- In one study group, 52.9 per cent of patients remained cancer-free at one year, with many staying cancer-free for over two years without needing additional therapy.