The family-favourite game that can improve brain function and memory
- New research suggests that playing board games can provide lasting benefits for brain function and development.
- A University of Oregon study, which analysed 18 previous studies, found a 76 per cent chance that number board games improve early numeracy skills in children.
- Gena Nelson, one of the report's authors, highlighted that even brief play sessions with linear-number board games can significantly enhance foundational maths skills such as counting and number recognition.
- Brain and cognition expert Natalie Mackenzie explained that board games benefit adults by improving attention spans, memory, and problem-solving through the activation of key brain regions like the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus.
- Researchers are currently developing adaptable number games and storybooks for children with disabilities, incorporating features from successful number board games, which has received positive feedback from parents.