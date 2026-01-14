The surprising lasting benefit to the brain from playing board games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Board games have long been a staple family-time activity or a fun way to bond with friends on a cosy night in – when they’re not the cause of chaos or arguments over the rules.

But now, new research shows that just a few minutes of board game play may have lasting benefits for the brain.

The research conducted by the University of Oregon analysed 18 studies looking at number board games and early maths skills in children from preschool through to second grade (year 3).

It found that there was a 76 per cent chance that playing games would improve numeracy skills when the players moved pieces along a straight numbered path.

Gena Nelson, one of the authors of the report, said: “We selected this topic because early math skills are a powerful predictor of children’s later success in school, and number board games are easy to use and affordable.

“This review shows that brief play sessions with linear-number board games can meaningfully improve foundational early math skills like counting, number recognition and understanding quantity.”

open image in gallery The research analysed 18 studies looking at number board games and early maths skills in children ( Getty/iStock )

Natalie Mackenzie, brain and cognition expert who has 20 years of experience and runs her own company, explained how board games can be helpful for adults by supporting attention spans, working the memory and improving problem-solving.

She added structural rules and “fun goal-directed behaviours” can be rewarding and offer social connection.

“These games activate and use a number of brain areas and systems at once,” she told The Independent.

“The prefrontal cortex, responsible for executive functioning such as planning, decision-making and impulse control, is active for counting spaces, remembering rules and planning moves. Additionally, the hippocampus (central for memory and learning) is engaged in recall and repetition of sequences and patterns.”

She said games can provide “multi-sensory input” including visual processing, spatial awareness and physical movement, which can help strengthen the brain.

“In a young and adaptable brain, this is very valuable practice,” she added. “Cells that fire together, wire together. The more an action or process is practised and repeated, the stronger the output and connection long term.”

open image in gallery Board games can be helpful for adults as well by supporting attention spans, working the memory and improving problem-solving ( Getty Images )

The authors behind the study for children, Dr Nelson and Marah Sutherland, are now testing a set of original number games, storybooks with maths themes, and conversational prompts to be used in the home with parents who have a three- to five-year-old child with a disability.

The team are hoping to incorporate features from some of the best number board games into a game they’re designing for their own research study of board play for children with disabilities. They have integrated different levels and optional math challenges for parents to incorporate, depending on the skills of their child.

Dr Sutherland said: "Something that we learned from our meta-analysis was the need for early math activities to be highly adaptable based on children's readiness for learning about different numbers.

“The response from parents about using the adaptable math activities at home with their children with diverse learning needs has been overwhelmingly positive.”