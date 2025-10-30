Brooklyn Beckham baffles fans with basic twist to luxury beef wellington recipe
- Brooklyn Beckham's beef wellington recipe has prompted a mixed reaction from fans.
- The 26-year-old filmed his preparation, which included searing the fillet and layering it with prosciutto, mushrooms, and spinach, before serving it with instant Bisto gravy.
- Some viewers expressed outrage over the use of instant gravy, while others defended his choice, stating it is commonly used.
- Beckham's grandmother, Jackie Adams, praised the dish, commenting that it looked amazing.
- Watch the video in full above