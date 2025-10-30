Brooklyn Beckham’s beef wellington shortcut baffles fans

Brooklyn Beckham's shortcut in his beef wellington recipe has prompted a mixed reaction from fans.

The 26-year-old filmed each step in his preparation, including searing the fillet before layering it with prosciutto, mushrooms, and spinach, inside pastry.

He served the dish with instant Bisto gravy, prompting some viewers to express their outrage. One Instagram user commented, "Beautiful beef wellington, then you murdered it with instant gravy,” while another insisted Brooklyn should have made his own.

However, some defended Brooklyn's choice, writing: "Who cares if it’s not home-made gravy - I reckon 90 per cent of you use this type at home and it’s quite tasty."

Brooklyn's recipe received praise from his grandmother, Jackie Adams, who commented: "That looks amazing Brooklyn. Lots of love."