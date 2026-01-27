Brooklyn Beckham returns to social media amid family feud
- Brooklyn Beckham ended a week-long social media silence following a public dispute with his family.
- He had previously posted a statement alleging that his parents, Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, were manipulating media narratives.
- The statement also claimed his parents attempted to “ruin” his relationship with his wife and that Victoria Beckham “hijacked” his wedding first dance.
- His return to social media featured a TikTok video on Monday (26 January) showing him and his wife, Nicola, kissing.
- The video also showed several clips of the couple with their dog, cheering while drinking wine, eating dinner and spending time outdoors.