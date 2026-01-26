Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence after family fallout

Brooklyn Beckham has broken his week-long silence on social media with a new video after the public fallout with his family.

The 26-year-old son of Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram stories last week, claiming that his parents control narratives about his family in the press and tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife, as well as that Lady Beckham “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their wedding.

Brooklyn posted a TikTok video on Monday (26 January), in which he and Nicola kissed.