Nicola Peltz celebrates ‘best birthday yet’ with Brooklyn Beckham
- Nicola Peltz celebrated her 31st birthday with a pink-themed party in Florida, attended by her family and husband, Brooklyn Beckham.
- She shared footage of the festivities, expressing gratitude for what she described as her "best birthday yet".
- The celebration occurs amidst ongoing reports of a feud between Nicola and Brooklyn and the wider Beckham family.
- Reports indicate that Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly blocked his family on Instagram, suggesting a strained relationship.
- The Beckham family was notably absent from Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal, and Brooklyn did not attend his father's recent 50th birthday or knighthood ceremony.