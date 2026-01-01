Stores forced to stop giving out ‘reusable’ bags under new state law
- A strict new bag ban has gone into effect in California, forcing stores to stop giving out plastic bags which were said to be reusable.
- The new law, SB 1053, aims to close loopholes in the state's original ban, which barred stores from giving out thinner plastic bags.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill in September, replacing the 2014 law that permitted thicker plastic bags marketed as reusable.
- Under the updated legislation, businesses including grocery shops, convenience stores, food marts and liquor stores, will only be allowed to provide paper carryout bags.
- These paper bags will be sold for 10 cents, with the change intended to reduce plastic waste and boost recycling efforts.