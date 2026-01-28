Calum Best opens up about mother’s cancer treatment and admits ‘we left it too late’
- Calum Best has tearfully discussed his mother Angie's cancer treatment, revealing her diagnosis came "quite late".
- His 73-year-old mother initially consulted a homeopath, who misdiagnosed her condition as Lyme disease.
- Angie's health deteriorated despite taking various alternative remedies prescribed by the homeopath.
- She subsequently saw a doctor who correctly diagnosed her with colon cancer.
- Calum Best emphasised the critical importance of trusting medical professionals and their advice.