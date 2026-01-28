Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Calum Best opens up about mother's cancer treatment and admits 'we left it too late'

Calum Best opens up on mother's cancer treatment as star laments they 'left it too late'
  • Calum Best has tearfully discussed his mother Angie's cancer treatment, revealing her diagnosis came "quite late".
  • His 73-year-old mother initially consulted a homeopath, who misdiagnosed her condition as Lyme disease.
  • Angie's health deteriorated despite taking various alternative remedies prescribed by the homeopath.
  • She subsequently saw a doctor who correctly diagnosed her with colon cancer.
  • Calum Best emphasised the critical importance of trusting medical professionals and their advice.
In full

