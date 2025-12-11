Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Camilla surprises seriously-ill children with visit from Santa

Camilla surprises children with a visit from Father Christmas
  • The Queen transformed Clarence House into a Christmas winter wonderland for seriously ill children on Thursday, 11 December 2025.
  • Her Majesty hosted youngsters with life-shortening conditions for a traditional Christmas lunch, an annual event for children supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.
  • The children participated in decorating a Christmas tree with the assistance of the Queen's equerries.
  • Major Ollie Plunket, the outgoing equerry, and Major Rob Treasure, his successor, used their swords to place ornaments on the tree branches.
  • During the festive occasion, the children also had the opportunity to receive presents from Santa.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in