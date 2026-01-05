Over 40 million people use ChatGPT daily for symptoms and health advice
- OpenAI reports that over 40 million people globally use ChatGPT for health-related advice daily, with more than 5% of all messages sent to the chatbot concerning healthcare.
- A survey revealed that three in five adults in the US have used AI tools for healthcare purposes in the last three months, with 70% of these interactions occurring outside normal clinic hours.
- The primary uses for AI in healthcare include checking or exploring symptoms (55%), understanding medical terms (48%), and learning about treatment options (44%).
- The rapid integration of AI chatbots into the US healthcare system is happening despite limited regulation, with some states attempting to restrict its use while the Trump administration seeks to negate state AI laws.
- OpenAI frames ChatGPT as a crucial resource for navigating the complex US medical system and supporting underserved rural areas, even as the company faces lawsuits regarding potential negative impacts like "AI psychosis.”