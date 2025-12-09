Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AI warning to Christmas shoppers during festive season

Christmas shoppers issued AI warning over 'quaint UK businesses'
  • Christmas shoppers have been warned about websites purporting to be quaint UK businesses that are actually AI-generated and based thousands of miles away.
  • BBC Morning Live consumer expert Louise Minchin demonstrated how one such site, claiming to be a British clothing firm in Bristol, was actually based in Hong Kong.
  • These deceptive websites often utilise artificial intelligence to create images that appear 'too perfect, cartoonish or overly airbrushed'.
  • Consumer group Which? advises shoppers to be wary of such images and to use an image search tool to check if pictures appear elsewhere online.
  • The warning was issued to help consumers identify and avoid fraudulent online businesses during the festive shopping season.
