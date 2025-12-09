Christmas shoppers issued AI warning as scammers impersonate UK businesses

Christmas shoppers have been warned over websites purporting to be “ quaint UK businesses,” but are actually made by artificial intelligence (AI) and based thousands of miles away.

BBC Morning Live consumer expert Louise Minchin told viewers on Tuesday (9 December) what to watch out for during the festive season.

Minchin examined several websites, including one business using AI-generated images claiming to be a quintessential British clothing firm based in Bristol - but upon closer inspection, she found that it was based in Hong Kong.

Consumer group Which? advises shoppers to be wary of images that “look too perfect, cartoonish or overly airbrushed” and to use an image search tool to see if the picture appears elsewhere.