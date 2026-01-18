Traitors star confirms she’s pregnant with baby bump reveal

The Traitors star Roxy Wilson has confirmed she is pregnant, sharing a video of her baby bump on Instagram.

The recruiter, 32, entered the BBC game show with her mother, Judy Wilson, keeping their connection a secret from the rest of the contestants.

Roxy, who was chosen to be a Faithful, told the BBC before the series aired that she'd like to use the prize money to take her family on holiday, and to start a family with her boyfriend.