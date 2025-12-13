Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is this the most Christmassy town in the UK?

  • Bowness-on-Windermere, located in the Lake District, has been crowned the UK's most festive town or city.
  • This designation was based on a survey by Betway, which used festive-themed criteria for its assessment.
  • The town recorded an average December snowfall of 84mm and a mean temperature of 4C.
  • It also features over 30 cafes and pubs, contributing to its appeal as a winter wonderland.
  • The Independent is engaging with locals, councillors, and tourists to gather their perspectives on this claim.
