Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Christmas shopping 2025: How much are people spending on gifts this year?

How much are people really spending on Christmas gifts this year?
  • Christmas shopping is underway, but rising prices are influencing how much people are willing to spend on gifts.
  • MoneySuperMarket predicts that British consumers will spend an average of £181.07 on presents this Christmas.
  • Despite this, UK households have reduced their Christmas spending at the fastest rate seen in almost five years.
  • Barclays data reveals a 1.1 per cent decline in card spending in November compared to the same period last year.
  • This decrease is largely due to high inflation, ongoing household bill pressures, and economic uncertainty preceding the Budget.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in