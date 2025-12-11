Christmas shopping is underway, but with prices rising, ideas about how much is acceptable to spend on presents have shifted.

According to MoneySuperMarket, gifting contributes considerably to Christmas budgets, with Brits expected to spend an average of £181.07 on presents for loved ones this year.

Despite the figures, UK households have cut back on Christmas spending at the fastest rate in nearly half a decade.

Data from Barclays shows that card spending fell 1.1 per cent in November compared to the same time last year, as people dealt with uncertainty before the Budget.

Inflation remains high, and families have dealt with cost pressures from household bills throughout the year.

The Independent asked the public how much they're really spending on gifts this year.