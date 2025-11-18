Cloudflare down as X and Spotify among hundreds of websites to go offline
- Parts of the internet experienced disruptions due to a technical problem at Cloudflare, a major internet infrastructure provider.
- Websites such as X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, Bet365 and Letterboxd displayed error messages, indicating pages could not load.
- Cloudflare acknowledged the issue, stating it was investigating "Widespread 500 errors" impacting multiple customers, including its own dashboard and API.
- The outage, which began around 11:30 am UK time, affected a wide array of seemingly unconnected websites, with services slowly returning to normal.
- Cloudflare provides essential technologies that power online experiences, including protection against cyber attacks and managing heavy traffic.