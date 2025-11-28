Coleen Nolan reveals she’s ‘loneliest she’s ever been’
- Coleen Nolan has described this year's Christmas period as the 'loneliest she’s ever felt'.
- The 60-year-old shared her feelings during a Loose Women panel chat on Thursday, 27 November.
- She explained that it was the first Christmas she had to decorate her house by herself.
- Nolan attributed her loneliness to all her children now having their own families.
- She acknowledged her family would visit if asked but felt she needed to let them have their moment with their new families.