Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan reveals she’s ‘loneliest she’s ever been’

Coleen Nolan makes heartbreaking loneliness admission in family Christmas update
  • Coleen Nolan has described this year's Christmas period as the 'loneliest she’s ever felt'.
  • The 60-year-old shared her feelings during a Loose Women panel chat on Thursday, 27 November.
  • She explained that it was the first Christmas she had to decorate her house by herself.
  • Nolan attributed her loneliness to all her children now having their own families.
  • She acknowledged her family would visit if asked but felt she needed to let them have their moment with their new families.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in