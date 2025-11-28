Coleen Nolan makes ‘heartbreaking’ loneliness admission in family Christmas update

Coleen Nolan has described this year’s Christmas period as being the ‘the loneliest she’s ever felt’.

On Thursday (27 November), during a Loose Women panel chat about Christmas preparations, the 60-year-old gave an update she warned will “break your heart”.

Explaining how this was the first Christmas she has had to decorate the house by herself, she confessed: “This is the loneliest I've ever felt.”

“I was really lonely. It was the first time I really thought all my kids have their own family.”

Acknowledging her family would visit if asked, Nolan added “they’ve all become new parents and I need to let them have their moment with their family”.