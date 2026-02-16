Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard says she’s ‘scared’ in candid cancer update
- Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard, 68, has announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
- Callard, known for her role as Liz McDonald, revealed on RTÉ’s Late Late Show that the illness is in its "very early stages".
- She expressed feeling "vulnerable and scared" about upcoming surgery and the potential changes to her appearance, as shared on Instagram.
- Despite her fears, Callard remains optimistic, stating she is "90% confident" she will overcome the diagnosis.
- This is not her first battle with cancer, having previously fought cervical cancer in her thirties.
