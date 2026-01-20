Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

David and Victoria Beckham remain silent after Brooklyn bombshell rocks family

Nicola Peltz celebrates 'best birthday yet' with Brooklyn Beckham
  • The Beckham family has not issued a statement since Brooklyn Beckham went public with his explosive comments.
  • Brooklyn Beckham has publicly addressed the feud with his family for the first time via a series of Instagram posts, claiming they control media narratives about their family and value public promotion above all else.
  • The eldest son of the famous couple added that his parents have attempted to drive a wedge between him and his wife, Nicola Peltz and that he has no desire to reconcile any differences with his parents.
  • David Beckham's most recent activity on his Instagram account was to promote a concert by his youngest son Cruz and wishing happy birthday to his friend Corey Salter.
  • Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham also shared two posts promoting Cruz's concert and his music. Both Victoria and David's posts were shared many hours before Brooklyn's statement.
In full

