The reason behind Denny’s closures as diner chain braces for more change

The beloved diner chain unveiled a plan in 2024 to close 150 underperforming restaurants by the end of 2025 (file photo)
The beloved diner chain unveiled a plan in 2024 to close 150 underperforming restaurants by the end of 2025 (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • Denny's is wrapping up its mission to close 150 underperforming restaurants by the end of 2025 as part of a strategy to optimize its franchise system.
  • The closures were intended to help the diner chain return to flat or slightly positive growth by 2026.
  • The company could see more changes next year due to the recently announced $620 million buyout of the chain by private investors.
  • The deal, which values the company at $322 million for shareholders, is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Denny's says it’s “business as usual” ahead of the takeover at its over 1,300 US restaurants and nearly 1,500 worldwide, with new locations still planned for next year.
