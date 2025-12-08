The reason behind Denny’s closures as diner chain braces for more change
- Denny's is wrapping up its mission to close 150 underperforming restaurants by the end of 2025 as part of a strategy to optimize its franchise system.
- The closures were intended to help the diner chain return to flat or slightly positive growth by 2026.
- The company could see more changes next year due to the recently announced $620 million buyout of the chain by private investors.
- The deal, which values the company at $322 million for shareholders, is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2026.
- Denny's says it’s “business as usual” ahead of the takeover at its over 1,300 US restaurants and nearly 1,500 worldwide, with new locations still planned for next year.