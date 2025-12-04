Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid a $620 million buyout and more than 100 restaurant closures, Denny’s is assuring fans it’s not ready to call it “last orders” on breakfast.

The beloved diner chain unveiled a plan in 2024 to close 150 underperforming restaurants by the end of 2025. A few recent shutdowns drew attention after the chain’s $620 million sale to private investors just weeks ago.

The company said the shutdowns aren’t related to the acquisition and that new restaurant openings are still planned for next year. Denny’s shut down 88 restaurants in 2024 and plans to close another 70 to 90 by the end of 2025. So while some communities will lose their local diner, while others get a new eatery.

“Denny’s currently has more than 1,300 restaurants in the U.S. and almost 1,500 restaurants worldwide and continues to open new restaurants,” the company said in a statement to PennLive.

open image in gallery Denny’s closed 88 restaurants in 2024 and plans 70 to 90 more by the end of 2025 - but the chain is reassuring fans about its future. ( Getty Images )

“To further clarify, in November 2025 Denny’s entered into an agreement to be acquired by a group consisting of TriArtisan Capital Advisors, Treville Capital Group and Yadav Enterprises,” the statement added. “The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Between now and then, it is business as usual.”

On November 3, Denny’s announced that it would be taken private.

Denny’s board approved the deal to go private, giving shareholders $6.25 per share, a 52 percent premium, valuing the company at $322 million. The deal is set to wrap up in the first quarter of 2026.The company reported higher quarterly revenue, $117.7 million compared to $115.9 million in 2024, but system-wide same-restaurant sales were down 1.3 percent year over year.

open image in gallery While Denny’s is closing some locations, it is also planning to open up new restaurants in 2026. ( Getty Images )

Denny’s CEO Kelli F. Valade said during the August earnings call that the planned restaurant closures, which began in 2023 and will finish by year’s end, aim to strengthen the franchise system and return to flat or slightly positive growth by 2026, PennLive reports.

The strategy has already boosted average unit volume by about 5 percent or nearly $100,000 per location, she said.

"The surgical and methodical approach, which began in 2023 and will be completed by the end of this year, was specifically designed to optimize and enhance the overall health of the franchise system with the goal of returning to net flat to positive growth by 2026," Valade said at the time.

“Rationalizing the portfolio was the right thing to do, and we’re seeing the results that we wanted and expected from this process."