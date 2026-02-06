Disneyland now offering weddings at park’s spookiest location
- Couples can now book wedding ceremonies on the front steps of the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Resort in California, marking a new offering for Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons.
- These unique early morning ceremonies are available from July 2026 onwards, taking place before the park opens to guests.
- The wedding package caters for up to 25 people and includes a dedicated officiant, light décor, photography, and transportation to and from a Disneyland Resort hotel.
- This initiative celebrates the 35th anniversary of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons, which also offers wedding venues at other Disney theme parks and resorts.
- The new Haunted Mansion option aims to provide couples with a distinctive destination wedding venue that reflects their passions and interests, according to Disney's marketing director.
