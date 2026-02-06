Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion opens for weddings
Mortal couples can say ‘I do’ in the most spirited place at the California theme park
Wedding venues don’t get much more hauntingly romantic than this.
For the first time, couples can tie the knot on the front steps of the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Resort in California.
Early morning ceremonies in the attraction’s courtyard, taking place before the park opens, are bookable for dates from July 2026 onwards. The eerie venue is secured through a wedding package for up to 25 people, including the couple.
It incorporates a dedicated officiant, light décor, photography, and transportation to and from a Disneyland Resort hotel.
The Haunted Mansion, where guests take a slow-moving “doom buggy” tour through a haunted estate, has been made available for wedding ceremonies as Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons division celebrates its 35th anniversary.
Other wedding ceremony settings it offers at Disneyland Resort include the Rose Court Garden at Disneyland Hotel and the forecourt of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Couples can also tie the knot at venues in Disney’s theme parks and resorts in Florida; tropical oasis settings at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; beaches at Disney Castaway Cay in The Bahamas; and settings aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.
“Couples today are looking for a destination wedding venue with unique storytelling so that it reflects their passions and interests,” said Korri McFann, marketing director for Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons.
“Haunted Mansion has always been a fan favorite, and we’re delighted to bring their dream wedding to life.”
It comes as Disneyland Paris prepares to unveil a vast, multi-billion-euro extension to Walt Disney Studios Park, opening on March 29.
The marquee new attraction is a land called World of Frozen, which features a life-size recreation of the kingdom of Arendelle. Framing the town square is the North Mountain — standing 118 feet in height and blanketed in snow.
There’s also a kiosk called Fjord View Shop, selling clothes with motifs inspired by the movie, including princess dresses, bags, caps, woolly hats, and Rúna. This interactive troll doll is unavailable online or at other Disney parks and costs 70 euros ($80).
