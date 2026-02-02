What to expect at Royal Caribbean’s private beach club in the Bahamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Caribbean’s exclusive Bahamas beach club has officially opened, giving cruise passengers access to private beaches and even their own cabanas.

The instantly recognisable crown and anchor of the dazzling blue Royal Caribbean logo greets you as you sail into port in Nassau in the Bahamas

As the ship docks, the old town of Nassau lures guests with its rum bars, beaches and straw markets.

Just a five-minute ferry ride away to Paradise Island and close to the famous Atlantis hotel, the cruise line has turned once-derelict land into a vibrant new destination.

Thousands of guests on the cruise line’s Caribbean cruises each day will get the chance to party in the world’s largest swim-up bar, or relax in the sun with family and friends on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

open image in gallery Royal Beach Club greets guests as they approach Nassau ( Marc Shoffman )

Officially opened on 23 December 2025, the beach club is part of Royal Caribbean’s plan to provide unique all-round holiday experiences.

The cruise line already has private Caribbean islands such as CocoCay – with another to be launched in Mexico in autumn 2027 – where guests can enjoy Royal Caribbean’s “Perfect Day” with waterslides, splash pools and beaches.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island means guests are able to enjoy an even more exclusive experience during stops in the Bahamas.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Royal Beach Club Paradise Island?

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is Royal Caribbean’s own private 17-acre stretch of beach which is reserved solely for its cruise passengers.

It is only accessible by five colourful ferries – “Flirty Flamingo” (pink), “Sassy Starfish” (blue), “Coral Calypso” (orange), “Twisted Turtle” (green), and “Lucky Lizard” (turquoise) – that will pick guests up from the ship. They will transport them to and from two docks that provide access to three private areas on the beach.

open image in gallery A Royal Caribbean ferry will transport guests to its private beach club in the Bahamas ( Marc Shoffman )

Each ferry, which proudly flies the flag of the Bahamas as well as the Royal Caribbean logo, can carry 241 passengers so there is plenty of space.

Guests can choose from seven beach bars and three poolside bars. The private beach has capacity for up to 4,000 people.

Where is Royal Beach Club Paradise Island?

open image in gallery Guests will be welcomed by local artists and performers at the Royal Beach Club ( Royal Caribbean )

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is based in Nassau.

It’s on Paradise Island close to the Atlantis hotel but is only accessible by Royal Caribbean’s ferry fleet.

The idea is that guests have the option to explore Nassau or to visit the beach club, or both.

Passengers can relax on their choice of beaches while sampling Bahamian delights such as guava duff and watching performers from the island.

Royal Caribbean chose 11 local Bahamian artists to curate pieces across 25 locations on the beach club including large flamingo sculptures.

How to visit Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

Guests can visit the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island during stops in Nassau.

But unlike CocoCay, which is free to enter and has extra charges for areas such as its waterpark, you will need to purchase a day pass for the new beach club experience.

Guests can choose from three day pass options. One comes with an unlimited open bar for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, dining and wifi that is available to people over age 21.

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean guests can purchase day passes for its private beach club in advance or on the ship during Caribbean cruises ( Marc Shoffman )

Alternatively, you could opt for an unlimited non-alcoholic drinks option that comes with dining and wifi. Kids aged three and under go free. You can also purchase alcohol using this option.

These include full access as well as beach chairs and cabanas.

There is also an option to splash out on cabanas. This includes a two-level family cabana where up to 12 guests can use a private whirlpool, wet-dry slide, frozen drink machine and get premium attendant service, and more.

What is on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island?

open image in gallery ‘Chill Beach’ on Royal Caribbean's new private beach club ( Scott's House Media Agency )

Once you have you day pass, you can access a choice of three neighbourhoods.

There is Family Beach, with pools and beach games, or Chill Beach, which has The Deep End cocktail bar.

Those seeking a more upbeat experience can visit Party Cove.

This area of the beach has the world’s largest swim-up bar, The Floating Flamingo.

Guests can also book cabanas on The Party Deck, located on the second floor of The Floating Flamingo, where up to 12 guests can enjoy their own private pool-front space with dedicated food and beverage service.

Family Beach and Party Cove can be accessed from one dock and Chill Beach from the other.

Guests with day passes can gather on the ship and then decide which ferry to take based on where they want to visit first. You can also travel between the two docks on the ferries and back to the ship.

How much does Royal Beach Club Paradise Island cost?

Prices vary per sailing. Day passes start from £64.50 per adult, and £49.02 per child based on a sailing aboard Wonder of the Seas in February 2026. Children under four can enter for free.

Family cabana prices start from £3,317.40, but can be more expensive in peak season.

