Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Giant sombreros and the longest lazy rivers and waterslides in the world have been revealed among key features of Royal Caribbean’s latest private destination for passengers.

The cruise brand is opening a new exclusive destination for its sailors on the Caribbean coast of Mahahual in Mexico.

Royal Caribbean is reported to be spending $600 million redeveloping the land in Costa Maya.

The 200-acre area will open in autumn 2027, welcoming 20,000 visitors daily for a Perfect Day experience where cruisers can enjoy the ship’s facilities, such as food and entertainment, while relaxing on the beaches and exploring the area.

Read more: The best Royal Caribbean ships and cruises

Royal Caribbean already has a private island in the Bahamas that hosts its Perfect Day in CocoCay experience, featuring a waterpark and beautiful beaches, during Caribbean sailings.

The Perfect Day Mexico experience will be available on western Caribbean cruises sailing from Galveston, New Orleans and all ports in Florida, with bookings opening this autumn.

By 2027, Royal Caribbean said 90 per cent of its Caribbean cruisers will experience both a Perfect Day at CocoCay and Perfect Day Mexico during their sailings.

Like CocoCay, it will be free to enter, but passengers will have to pay for extras such as the waterpark and beach club entry.

Here is what passengers can expect during a Perfect Day Mexico experience.

Fiesta Plaza

Royal Caribbean’s ships will dock in Fiesta Plaza, where passengers will be greeted by live music and dancers.

The area will host what is described as the world’s largest sombrero atop the Tipsy Sombrero bar, welcoming visitors with margarita cocktails and beers.

Guests will be able to discover 12 regionally inspired dining options, and most are complimentary.

There are also 24 bars, including six swim-up bars, Mariachi performances, art installations, and local artisan shops for souvenir shopping.

Loco Waterpark

open image in gallery Loco Waterpark will feature 30 waterslides for Royal Caribbean passengers in Mexico ( Royal Caribbean )

Similar to CocoCay, cruisers will be able to enjoy more than 30 waterslides across five towers.

The waterpark will have the tallest waterslide tower – and waterslides – across North and South America, Royal Caribbean said.

This includes the 170-feet-tall Jaguar’s Peak duelling slides that last for two minutes and a raft slide designed for four to six people at a time.

Additionally, the waterpark has hydrolaunch slides that shoot riders into the air and the world’s first sombrero slide, modelled after Mexico’s iconic sombrero.

Younger passengers can also relax in adventure pools, a wave pool and mini slides.

There will be a fee to enter this area.

Read more: The best family-friendly cruises

Splash Cove

open image in gallery Splash Cove will entertain younger Royal Caribbean passengers ( Royal Caribbean )

The site’s central neighbourhood is called Splash Cove and will feature the longest lazy river in the world.

There are multiple entry and exit points along the way, as well as float-up bars and a cupholder in every tube to stay hydrated

The river also features an optional section with waves, rapids and spins.

Other parts of Splash Cove include a 100,000 square foot pool – just one of Perfect Day Mexico’s more than 10 expansive pools that together span the size of four football fields.

Little ones also have their own area at Royal Caribbean’s largest Splashaway Bay.

Unlike the waterpark, this area will be free for passengers.

El Hideaway

open image in gallery Adults can escape to El Hideaway with Royal Caribbean ( Royal Caribbean )

If you want to get away from your own or other people’s kids, you will be able to escape to the El Hideaway adults-only neighbourhood.

It has a swim-up bar and an in-pool DJ station. You could even book an ultimate party cabana for 20 guests.

Costa Beach Club

open image in gallery The Royal Beach Club will provide a more exclusive experience for Royal Caribbean passengers ( Royal Caribbean )

Most of the beaches and swimming pools will be free for passengers, but you can also upgrade to a private cabana at Costa Beach Club.

This will give you access to white sand beaches, a heated infinity pool and premium dining, as well as a personal cabana attendant.

Read more: The best adult-only cruise brands

Chill Beach

There will be almost two miles of white sand beaches at Chill Beach to just relax on, with complimentary loungers, umbrellas and towels.

Michael Bayley, chief executive of Royal Caribbean, said: “We’re bringing our demonstrated history of unparalleled service and revolutionary innovation, everything our vacationers know and love, into our collection of destinations that offer more locally inspired perfect days and beachfront getaways.

“Perfect Day Mexico is bigger and bolder than anything we have done to date. This destination will be the ultimate vacation for families, and we cannot wait to welcome adventurers from around the world to Mexico for an experience only Royal Caribbean can provide.”