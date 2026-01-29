The biggest cruise trends for 2026, according to the experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cruise travel remains inherently popular, offering a way to see several places without having to move hotel rooms.

But the industry is trying to shake off its old reputation and embrace a new era of travel catering to a more diverse range of customers, preferences and (often niche) interests.

So what are the major players predicting for the year ahead?

Broadening appeal

Carnival UK and P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow says they are “working hard to challenge outdated perceptions”.

“Cruising isn’t just for one type of traveller. It’s modern, diverse and increasingly appealing to a much broader audience,” he said.

“We’re also seeing clear shifts in who is cruising,” Antonio Paradiso, VP of international sales at MSC Cruises, agrees.

“Multigenerational family travel continues to grow, while the average age of an MSC Cruises guest is just 42, highlighting the appeal of cruising to a younger audience.

“At the same time, solo travel is becoming increasingly popular across our fleet, as more guests look for flexible, social ways to travel.”

Nostalgia

Marella Cruises, part of TUI, are seeing a growing interest in its ‘themed cruises’, “which are proving effective in attracting new‑to‑cruise guests,” CEO Chris Hackney says.

“We’ve recently launched our latest Electric Sunsets 90s vs 00s themed cruise, which has returned for its sixth year. The popularity of themed cruises is usually connected to them being adult-only which have a range of musical acts from different decades, tapping into [the] appeal to ‘new to cruise’ customers.”

open image in gallery Marella Cruises, part of TUI, are seeing a growing interest in its ‘themed cruises’ ( Alamy/PA )

At Ambassador Cruise Line, they’re leaning into nostalgia too. CEO Christian Verhounig says: “We’re offering a ‘Back to the 70s’ cruise, sailing aboard Ambition in April 2026, where guests can groove to disco hits and enjoy themed parties as they sail across the North Sea to Zeebrugge.”

There’s also a ‘Back to the 80s’ trip from Bristol in November 2026 – with ‘80s-inspired quizzes, fancy-dress competitions, retro workout classes, menus celebrating classic era favourites and some famous faces, like Carol Decker of T’Pau and Samantha Fox making guest appearances.

The hot (and cold) spots

“This year, we’re seeing exceptionally strong demand for our Mediterranean itineraries amongst our UK and Irish customers, with overall bookings for 2026 up 10 per cent year-on-year,” says Paradiso.

“There is particularly strong interest in sailings offering ‘off the beaten track’ destinations, such as the island of Syros in Greece, Kotor in Montenegro and Ancona in Italy. These ‘hidden gems’ have a vibrant local culture and offer guests authentic experiences which we know they love.”

open image in gallery Bay of Kotor, Montenegro ( Alamy/PA )

Verhounig notes the high interest in locations of historical importance, too.

“Whether it’s medieval guildhalls, naval dockyards or defensive walls, the interest in cities, ports and landmarks with historical credentials remains popular,” he says.

“Destinations such as Bruges, a city that feels like stepping into a medieval painting, Lisbon, with its cobbled streets and riverfront monuments, or even Tallinn, with its merchant houses and defensive walls, are evergreen hotspots for those who want to learn more about the stories that shaped our modern world.”

open image in gallery In 2026, cooler destinations are also set to rise in popularity ( Alamy/PA )

In 2026, cooler destinations are also set to rise in popularity.

“Few natural wonders capture the imagination quite like the Northern Lights,” Verhounig notes.

“Witnessing the aurora’s dance of colour across the Arctic sky from the deck of a cruise ship is an experience unlike any other and one that travellers want to experience. Destinations like Tromsø, known as the Gateway to the Arctic, or Alta, which offers dog-sledding excursions as well as UNESCO-listed rock art, remain at the top of travellers’ lists.”

Cruise and stays

A growing trend is the ‘cruise and stay’ option – essentially combining a traditional cruise with a hotel stay on dry land, either before or after the sailing.

Marella Cruises have noticed a “rise in longer holidays” through their Cruise & Stay offering, according to Hackney, “with more customers opting for 10, 11 and 14 night sailings, over the traditional seven-night cruise.

“It allows customers to have two holidays in one, from a cruise to a land-based holiday. As we homeport out of Tenerife and Corfu, it gives customers more chances to explore homeports with the comfort of a TUI hotel and flights still with TUI Airways.”

But traditional ‘no-fly cruises’ don’t appear to be going anywhere. MSC Cruises notes that bookings for no-fly sailings from the UK are up 24 compared to last year.

Early booking

“The most noticeable shift in booking behaviour is how early people are committing,” says Ludlow. “Guests are locking in their holidays further ahead than ever to secure their favourite cabins, specific dates, itineraries and to take advantage of launch pricing.

“There’s a real emotional lift and eager anticipation that comes from booking early – and we’re seeing that play out across our new programme launches, including sailings one or two years away.”

Guests value the reassurance of knowing exactly what’s included, he reckons, in the current economic climate. “That clarity, combined with the ability to lock in today’s prices, is driving early bookings and contributing to the highest repeat rates in travel.”

open image in gallery Shorter cruises are on the rise, too ( Alamy/PA )

Verhounig agrees: “There will always be a demand for last-minute deals, but we are seeing a significant shift towards early bookings, with guests planning well in advance of the departure date when availability is high, especially for longer voyages – with the booking window having considerably increased over the last six to 12 months.

“Planning ahead is particularly beneficial for no-fly cruises because these itineraries are incredibly popular. In fact, this growing ‘early booking’ trend led us to launch our 2026/27 season five months earlier than previous years to cater for early demand, and we launched 27/28 even earlier in the booking cycle with very strong forward momentum.”

But it looks like shorter cruises are on the rise too; according to new data from Expedia booking patterns, there’s been a spike in demand for three- and four-night getaways – with three-night cruises up 60% year-on-year, and four-nights up 30 per cent.

A spotlight on sustainability

Cruising has come under fire for its environmentally unfriendly practices, including air pollution and waste discharge.

“Sustainable travel options will continue to grow in popularity in 2026 thanks to a growing understanding of the importance of protecting native ecosystems and wildlife, supporting local communities and the need to reduce emissions and promote sustainable practices,” Verhounig notes, and says it’s an area Ambassador Cruise Line are focussed on for the future.

“Our energy-efficient fleet of small-to-mid-size ships are (IMO) Tier III compliant, putting them in the top 15 per cent of sustainable ships worldwide.”

The company has also partnered with the marine conservation charity ORCA, with ocean conservationists joining guests onboard Ambience and Ambition to collect scientific data aimed at protecting sea life, including whales, dolphins and porpoises.