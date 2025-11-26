Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

They've been hard at work at Disneyland Paris, building a vast, multi-billion-euro extension to Walt Disney Studios Park.

On March 29, 2026, this name will cease to exist, with the newly expanded area relaunched as Disney Adventure World.

I visited the site for a sneak peek at what’s in store, and judging by what the Disney team showed me behind the hoardings, visitors are in for a treat.

The marquee new attraction is a land called World of Frozen and, with highlights that include an adorable robotic Olaf to spellbinding buildings, I predict that fans are going to be impressed.

The centrepiece is a life-size recreation of the kingdom of Arendelle, which in the movie is where we meet beloved characters including princesses Elsa and Anna, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven, cute rock trolls, and, of course, Olaf the snowman.

open image in gallery Ted describes the buildings in the Arendelle recreation as ‘beautifully storybook’ ( Disneyland Paris )

I’ve watched the movie at least 10 times at the behest of my daughter, and can safely say that as far as the look of the world goes, Disney has nailed it.

There are beautifully storybook buildings in various pastel shades, along with an eye-catching snowflake-shaped fountain and a town square complete with clock tower.

Beneath this, Elsa and Anna appeared with an almost magically realistic talking Olaf animatronic designed for interactive encounters who could well be the star of the entire show.

Framing the town square is the North Mountain – standing 118 feet in height (36m) and blanketed in fake snow so realistic I did a double take – Elsa’s ice palace, and beyond, the castle she grew up in with her sister, Anna.

It’s good enough for a real-life movie version of the animation.

My tour included a look around a kiosk called Fjord View Shop. Parents, brace yourselves for a spend, because this is full of Frozen merchandise that children are going to find irresistible.

open image in gallery Pictured is Arendelle Bay and a Viking-style boat that'll be used as a show barge for a daily performance featuring songs composed by Let it Go writers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ( Disneyland Paris )

open image in gallery This picture shows Arendelle village twinkling beneath North Mountain and Elsa’s Ice Palace ( Disneyland Paris )

There’s a clothing line with motifs inspired by the movie, princess dresses, bags, caps, woolly hats, and Rúna, an interactive troll doll unavailable online or at other Disney parks that costs 70 euros (£61/$80).

I learned that there are “trigger points” around the park that will prompt Rúna to start conversations. A cute idea.

After perusing the merch, I visited quick-service restaurant Nordic Crowns Tavern, which is colourful on the outside and has a pleasant dark-wood interior.

Next, I sauntered alongside “Arendelle Bay”, a lake next to the village where two very realistic wooden-masted Viking-style boats were moored to a jetty.

open image in gallery Merchandise on sale at World of Frozen’s Fjord View Shop ( Ted Thornhill )

open image in gallery New restaurant Regal View, which overlooks an immense new lake called Adventure Bay ( Disneyland Paris )

They’ll be used as show barges for a four-times-daily, sing-a-long “Celebration in Arendelle” performance.

Excitingly, this will feature a new song composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the multi-award-winning songwriting duo behind some of the iconic songs from the Frozen movie, including “Let It Go”.

A spokesperson described the composition, to be recorded at Abbey Road in London next year, as “festive and lively” and “everything you’d want a Frozen song to be”.

Opposite Arendelle Bay, an even bigger lake is making its debut – at 7.5-acre Adventure Bay, guests will be treated to nighttime drone light shows Disney claimed will be “breathtaking”.

open image in gallery Ted pictured in World of Frozen's Arendelle town square, with the North Mountain in the background ( Ted Thornhill )

open image in gallery The entrance to World of Frozen is along thoroughfare Adventure Way ( Disneyland Paris )

This probably isn't hyperbole. While this show wasn't demonstrated, Disney did use the drones to announce the opening date of Disney Adventure World, writing “March 29 2026” in the sky in spectacular style.

Overlooking Adventure Bay is a new restaurant called Regal View, which was almost finished during my look around.

It’s pretty as a picture on the outside, and inside are impressive murals incorporating much-loved Disney characters, including Moana and Snow White, carpets with attractive floral patterning, elegant lampshades and plenty of space for the character meet-and-greets Disney said would take place here.

A few of the dishes guests can expect were on display – they looked delicious and the chocolate dessert that resembles a book promises to be a firm favourite.

The entrance to the extension – which will eventually incorporate a Lion King land – is along thoroughfare Adventure Way, home to the Raiponce Tangled Spin ride.

open image in gallery The Raiponce Tangled Spin ride, which will whirl guests around beneath eye-catching frescoes ( Disneyland Paris )

This will whirl guests around in gondolas beneath eye-catching frescoes depicting Rapunzel’s adventures in animationTangled.

It’s enchanting. However, Adventure Way’s grand lampposts cleverly frame the mountains and rooftops of Arendelle beyond, and I suspect the sight will encourage many to rush past to the World of Frozen, a land that promises to be a North Mountain-sized hit.

Ted visited Disney Adventure World as a guest of Disneyland Paris

