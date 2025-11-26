I visited the new World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris and these are my honest thoughts
US Travel Editor Ted Thornhill got a sneak peek of the new Disney Adventure World, including a walk around the life-size recreation of Arendelle
They've been hard at work at Disneyland Paris, building a vast, multi-billion-euro extension to Walt Disney Studios Park.
On March 29, 2026, this name will cease to exist, with the newly expanded area relaunched as Disney Adventure World.
I visited the site for a sneak peek at what’s in store, and judging by what the Disney team showed me behind the hoardings, visitors are in for a treat.
The marquee new attraction is a land called World of Frozen and, with highlights that include an adorable robotic Olaf to spellbinding buildings, I predict that fans are going to be impressed.
The centrepiece is a life-size recreation of the kingdom of Arendelle, which in the movie is where we meet beloved characters including princesses Elsa and Anna, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven, cute rock trolls, and, of course, Olaf the snowman.
I’ve watched the movie at least 10 times at the behest of my daughter, and can safely say that as far as the look of the world goes, Disney has nailed it.
There are beautifully storybook buildings in various pastel shades, along with an eye-catching snowflake-shaped fountain and a town square complete with clock tower.
Beneath this, Elsa and Anna appeared with an almost magically realistic talking Olaf animatronic designed for interactive encounters who could well be the star of the entire show.
Framing the town square is the North Mountain – standing 118 feet in height (36m) and blanketed in fake snow so realistic I did a double take – Elsa’s ice palace, and beyond, the castle she grew up in with her sister, Anna.
It’s good enough for a real-life movie version of the animation.
My tour included a look around a kiosk called Fjord View Shop. Parents, brace yourselves for a spend, because this is full of Frozen merchandise that children are going to find irresistible.
There’s a clothing line with motifs inspired by the movie, princess dresses, bags, caps, woolly hats, and Rúna, an interactive troll doll unavailable online or at other Disney parks that costs 70 euros (£61/$80).
I learned that there are “trigger points” around the park that will prompt Rúna to start conversations. A cute idea.
After perusing the merch, I visited quick-service restaurant Nordic Crowns Tavern, which is colourful on the outside and has a pleasant dark-wood interior.
Next, I sauntered alongside “Arendelle Bay”, a lake next to the village where two very realistic wooden-masted Viking-style boats were moored to a jetty.
They’ll be used as show barges for a four-times-daily, sing-a-long “Celebration in Arendelle” performance.
Excitingly, this will feature a new song composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the multi-award-winning songwriting duo behind some of the iconic songs from the Frozen movie, including “Let It Go”.
A spokesperson described the composition, to be recorded at Abbey Road in London next year, as “festive and lively” and “everything you’d want a Frozen song to be”.
Opposite Arendelle Bay, an even bigger lake is making its debut – at 7.5-acre Adventure Bay, guests will be treated to nighttime drone light shows Disney claimed will be “breathtaking”.
Read more: Is it possible to do Disneyland Paris on the cheap? Here’s how I cut costs
This probably isn't hyperbole. While this show wasn't demonstrated, Disney did use the drones to announce the opening date of Disney Adventure World, writing “March 29 2026” in the sky in spectacular style.
Overlooking Adventure Bay is a new restaurant called Regal View, which was almost finished during my look around.
It’s pretty as a picture on the outside, and inside are impressive murals incorporating much-loved Disney characters, including Moana and Snow White, carpets with attractive floral patterning, elegant lampshades and plenty of space for the character meet-and-greets Disney said would take place here.
A few of the dishes guests can expect were on display – they looked delicious and the chocolate dessert that resembles a book promises to be a firm favourite.
The entrance to the extension – which will eventually incorporate a Lion King land – is along thoroughfare Adventure Way, home to the Raiponce Tangled Spin ride.
This will whirl guests around in gondolas beneath eye-catching frescoes depicting Rapunzel’s adventures in animationTangled.
It’s enchanting. However, Adventure Way’s grand lampposts cleverly frame the mountains and rooftops of Arendelle beyond, and I suspect the sight will encourage many to rush past to the World of Frozen, a land that promises to be a North Mountain-sized hit.
Ted visited Disney Adventure World as a guest of Disneyland Paris
Read more: Popular Lapland-themed attraction opens second site in Manchester
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments