LaplandUK Manchester opened for visitors yesterday following the success of its first site in Ascot, Berkshire.

The second experience is based in Capesthorne Hall, near Macclesfield in Cheshire.

The annual event is an immersive, four-and-a-half-hour theatre experience based on six festive books by founders Mike and Alison Battle. The Ascot site is now in its 19th year.

More than 750,000 people joined the virtual queue for tickets in March, hoping to be whisked away to the snowy world. Guests can help elves in the toy factory, decorate gingerbread with Mother Christmas and meet Father Christmas himself.

Tickets have now sold out, although the website has a waiting list for both the Ascot and Cheshire sites.

Prices for the attraction range from £65 to £155 per person, depending on the date, plus a £4.95 booking fee and £5.95 postage charge.

Included in the ticket is the theatre experience, a toy factory visit and take-home toy, ice-skating, a husky soft toy, a souvenir photo, an “invitation parcel” and free parking.

The owners said Lapland Manchester represents part of a £30m investment in the area by the company, which has led to the creation of 1,200 local jobs.

Mike and Alison Battle said in a statement: “We’ve always dreamed of bringing LaplandUK’s magic to more families. Opening our new site in Manchester is such a special moment – it allows even more children to experience the wonder of Father Christmas.”

The founders, parents to four young boys, created the attraction to celebrate “the innocent childhood belief in Father Christmas.”

Among its thousands of visitors, LaplandUK has welcomed famous faces including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Tom Hardy, Elton John and the Beckham family.

