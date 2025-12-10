World’s first-ever Dracula theme park stakes claim for 2027 opening
- A €1bn (£875m) Dracula-themed park, named Dracula Land, is being planned in Bucharest, Romania, promising a multi-sensory experience rooted in authentic Romanian mythology.
- The park will feature six unique areas with 40 attractions, including 'Transylvania', 'Dracula's Castle', 'LondonTown', and 'Port of New Orleans', blending adventure and storytelling.
- The major development also includes three Dracula-themed hotels with 1,200 rooms, an aqua park, a thermal spa, a racing track, and a 22,500-seat arena for events.
- Dracula Land is projected to create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and generate an economic impact of approximately €5bn (£4.37bn) over the next decade.
- An official opening could occur as early as 2027, with visitors able to use DraculaCoin tokens in both the digital and physical 'metaverse' worlds.