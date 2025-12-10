World’s largest vampire-themed attraction planned for Bucharest
The major new theme park promises ‘a multi-sensory experience rooted in authentic Romanian mythology’
The world’s “first and largest” Dracula-themed park is being planned in Bucharest, Romania.
The €1bn (£875m) venture will offer an immersive experience across six unique areas, including 40 attractions “blending adventure, storytelling and world-class entertainment for all ages.”
The park will be home to six different lands. “Transylvania” will include rollercoasters, a traditional village and forest, while “Dracula’s Castle” will be the site of the fictional vampire’s home, complete with ruins, a maze, a lake and a “bat coaster”. In “The Family Kingdom”, a “diverse range of vampire and supernatural creatures from global cultures” will reside.
Elsewhere, a “London Town” zone promises to “bring the dark allure of Victorian London to life”.
It includes a vampire-hunting parkour and obstacle course, a ship-swing Globe Theatre, lake boats and a horse-and-carriage track ride.
And the “Port of New Orleans” will feature a rollercoaster race with howling werewolves and Mardi Gras carnival games.
Dracula Land will also have its own “metaverse”, with visitors able to use DraculaCoin tokens in both the digital and physical worlds.
Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula was set partially in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains, hence the country’s long association with the vampire. The writer researched traditional European folklore as a basis for the character.
The 780,000 square-metre attraction, which also includes retail and dining offerings, will be situated 20 minutes from Bucharest city centre and 15 minutes from Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport.
The theme park forms part of a major development featuring three Dracula-themed hotels, offering around 1,200 rooms. The development will also include an aqua park and thermal spa, a racing track and motor park, a luxury shopping outlet, and a 22,500-seat arena suitable for concerts, festivals and events.
According to the official website, the venture will generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in tourism, technology and services, with a total economic impact of approximately €5bn (£4.37bn) over the next decade.
An official opening could take place as early as 2027, according to the website, but ticket prices have not been confirmed.
“For me, Dracula Land is a national project – a symbol that Romania can and must build landmarks, not just buildings or simple real estate projects,” said Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of Dracula Land, in a statement.
