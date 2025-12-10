World’s largest vampire-themed attraction planned for Bucharest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world’s “first and largest” Dracula-themed park is being planned in Bucharest, Romania.

The €1bn (£875m) venture will offer an immersive experience across six unique areas, including 40 attractions “blending adventure, storytelling and world-class entertainment for all ages.”

The park will be home to six different lands. “Transylvania” will include rollercoasters, a traditional village and forest, while “Dracula’s Castle” will be the site of the fictional vampire’s home, complete with ruins, a maze, a lake and a “bat coaster”. In “The Family Kingdom”, a “diverse range of vampire and supernatural creatures from global cultures” will reside.

Elsewhere, a “London Town” zone promises to “bring the dark allure of Victorian London to life”.

It includes a vampire-hunting parkour and obstacle course, a ship-swing Globe Theatre, lake boats and a horse-and-carriage track ride.

And the “Port of New Orleans” will feature a rollercoaster race with howling werewolves and Mardi Gras carnival games.

open image in gallery An artist's impression of Dracula Land in Romania ( Dracula Land )

Dracula Land will also have its own “metaverse”, with visitors able to use DraculaCoin tokens in both the digital and physical worlds.

Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula was set partially in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains, hence the country’s long association with the vampire. The writer researched traditional European folklore as a basis for the character.

The 780,000 square-metre attraction, which also includes retail and dining offerings, will be situated 20 minutes from Bucharest city centre and 15 minutes from Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport.

The theme park forms part of a major development featuring three Dracula-themed hotels, offering around 1,200 rooms. The development will also include an aqua park and thermal spa, a racing track and motor park, a luxury shopping outlet, and a 22,500-seat arena suitable for concerts, festivals and events.

According to the official website, the venture will generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in tourism, technology and services, with a total economic impact of approximately €5bn (£4.37bn) over the next decade.

An official opening could take place as early as 2027, according to the website, but ticket prices have not been confirmed.

“For me, Dracula Land is a national project – a symbol that Romania can and must build landmarks, not just buildings or simple real estate projects,” said Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of Dracula Land, in a statement.

