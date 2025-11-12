World’s largest Pixar attraction to open in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world’s largest Pixar-themed attraction will open in London next year.

The Mundo Pixar Experience will enable fans to get up close to characters from some of the animation studio’s most beloved films, including Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, Inside Out and Up.

Based in a purpose-built venue in Wembley Park, the exhibition will span more than 3,500 square metres and feature 14 Pixar universes, including over 25 sculptures.

Visitors will be able to shrink down to toy-size in Andy’s room from Toy Story, explore the “Scare Floor” from Monsters, Inc. with Mike and Sulley, race into Flo’s Cafe from Cars, or soar through the skies with Carl Fredricksen from Up.

They can also visit the headquarters of Riley’s emotions from Inside Out 2, and journey through the spiritual worlds of Coco.

The multi-sensory attraction promises detailed set design, ambient music and “specially-crafted scents”.

Visitors can also take part in a “Pixar Ball Treasure Hunt” and search for the famous yellow toy, hidden throughout the exhibition. It’s a playful nod to the beloved Easter egg that appears in many of the studio’s films.

The attraction arrives in the UK for the first time after appearances in Brazil, Mexico, Belgium and Spain, where it welcomed over 3.2 million visitors.

Visitors to Wembley Park can also look forward to a brand new room created exclusively for this stop on the world tour.

The attraction will open on Friday 13 February 2026, with ticket prices starting from £18 for children (aged 3-15) and £24 for adults (aged 16 and above), plus a range of off-peak and peak pricing options depending on dates and time.

Visitors can sign up for presale tickets now on the Mundo Pixar website.

Read more: Popular theme park announces launch date for huge new Viking world